BEAUMONT — If you have been waiting for cooler weather to stay for a bit, don't you worry, it is here to stay for potentially a week...

The train of cold fronts continues to be within the forecast to move through Southeast Texas. Not only did we see one move through Thursday night into Friday morning, but another cold front will move through the area Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to even reach 60° through Thursday!

Expect to see a few showers around for Sunday, but the better chance of rain is set to be on Monday, as that cold front rolls through SETX. While severe weather isn't expected at this point, it is a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast between now and then!

Come Wednesday morning, temperatures look to be, if not potentially below, the freezing mark. Of course, you have time to think about what you'll do with the triple P's (pets, pipes, plants), but expect temps to get neither that mark during the early hours of Wednesday.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with below average temperatures. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows on either side of 40°. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures about 20° below average. Highs in the middle to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures about 20° below average. Highs in the middle to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Veterans Day Sunday(11/11): Cloudy, chilly with a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 46°. High near: 53°. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Monday(11/12): 80% coverage of rain, windy and cool. Low near: 51°. High near: 58°. Winds: North 13-19 mph.

Tuesday(11/13): After a morning isolated shower, decreasing clouds and colder. Low near: 37°. High near: 48°. Winds: Northwest 14-20 mph.

Wednesday(11/14): Sunny with below average temperatures. Low near: 31°. High near: 53°. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Thursday(11/15): Plentiful sunshine but chilly. Low near: 36°. High near: 58°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Friday(11/16): Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low near: 40°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

© 2018 KBMT