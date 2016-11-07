A few showers and thunderstorms are possible again today. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon heat.

Rain chances drop out of the forecast Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 90's.

This weekend into early next week rain chances will stay low. Each day we could have a few showers or thunderstorms develop during the heat of the afternoons. Temperatures will remain above average for this time of year.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(6/7): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/8): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/9): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an 20% coverage of showers and storms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Monday(6/11): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/12): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

© 2018 KBMT