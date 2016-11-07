Intervals of locally heavy rainfall are forecast for SE Texas Sunday Afternoon through Monday…

However, Saturday about a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms are forecast due to daytime heating.

Saturday Night, a surge of tropical moisture will then push into SE Texas due to a tropical wave. 2” to as much as 6” of rainfall are possible Sunday through Monday. The heaviest rains will affect the Triangle. There’s a Marginal Risk 5-10% chance of Flash Flooding in the “usual” areas that flood. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler due to the clouds and rainfall. Breezy southeasterly winds are forecast with occasional gusts to near 30 mph.

Tuesday, the surge will be in the process of moving out of our area. Scattered showers and storms are forecast with about a 50% coverage.

A hotter, mainly dry pattern then develops Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs climbing back into the lower/middle 90’s.

Triangle Tonight: 20% coverage of evening thundershowers, becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 76° Beaumont, 75° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast to South 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% coverage of evening thundershowers, becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 73°. Winds: Southeast to South 2-7 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. High near: 92° Beaumont, 91° Orange and 92° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 3-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(6/17): Cloudy, breezy, humid with an 80% coverage of intervals of heavy rain developing during the afternoon. Low near: 77°. High near: 86°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 8-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy, breezy, humid with a 90% coverage of intervals of heavy rain. Low near: 75°. High near: 82°. Winds: Southeast 7-15 mph with gusts to 28 mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: East-Southeast 5-12 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Partly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: South to Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(6/21) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: South to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Friday(6/22): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

