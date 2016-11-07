Wet weather returns to Southeast Texas as the middle of the week continues.

Scattered rain showers and storms look to move into Southeast Texas during the evening hours on Tuesday. While no severe thunderstorms are expected, if a large quantity of rain falls over a short period of time, some localized flash flooding is possible. It appears that the intervals of heavy rain look to linger in Southeast Texas through the night, but gradually decrease in coverage and intensity during the morning hours. The center of low pressure, which is responsible for the rain, looks to move from east to west, and be out of Southeast Texas by approximately 10 AM Wednesday morning. On-and-off light showers will be around through the rest of the morning, afternoon, and evening hours.

The rest of the forecast sees slightly above average rain chances with near average temperatures. Scattered rain looks to be in Southeast Texas over the next week.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy with intervals of heavy rain possible. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy with intervals of heavy rain possible. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Decreasing clouds late, with intervals of heavy rain possible before 10 AM. Scattered lighter showers linger through the rest of the day. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Decreasing clouds late, with intervals of heavy rain possible before 10 AM. Scattered lighter showers linger through the rest of the day. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(7/5): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 92°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable 3-8 mph.

Sunday(7/8): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Variable 3-8 mph.

Monday(7/9): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(7/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

