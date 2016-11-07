BEAUMONT — Above-normal temperatures and high humidity levels are expected across SE Texas through Friday, however a nice cool-down is expected by Tuesday.

Low temperatures tonight will be what our normal high temperatures are this time of year…let that sink in. Otherwise, scattered showers are forecast with the best chance towards sunrise.

Friday, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast in the morning and Friday Evening ahead of a weak front.

The weekend looks mild and dry with highs in the 70’s.

Another cold front is forecast Sunday Evening with much cooler, dry weather and low humidity expected Monday through Thursday of next week. Low temperatures will cool into the 30’s and 40’s with highs in the 50’s to lower 60’s.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 67° Beaumont, 65° Orange and 68° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 8-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Friday: Cloudy, warm, breezy with a 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. High near: 76° in Beaumont, High near 74° in Orange and High near 77° in Port Arthur. Winds: South-Southeast 8-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Cloudy, warm, breezy with a 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. High near: 74°. Winds: South-Southeast 6-16 mph with gusts to 22 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (12/01) Becoming sunny, mild and dry. Low near: 66°. High near: 77°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 5-15 mph.

Hanukkah Sunday (12/02): Increasing afternoon cloudiness, mild and dry. Low near: 53°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southwest shifting Northeast 3-8 mph.

Monday (12/03): Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Low near: 54°. High near: 73°. Winds: North-Northeast 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (12/04): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 43°. High near: 58°. Winds: North-Northwest 5-17 mph.

Wednesday (12/05): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 40°. High near: 56°. Winds: North becoming Northeast 3-2 mph.

Thursday (12/06): Increasing afternoon cloudiness, cool and dry. Low near: 42°. High near: 62°. Winds: East-Southeast 6-16 mph.

