Intervals of locally heavy rainfall are forecast for SE Texas Sunday Afternoon through Monday…

Low rain chances are forecast for the area Friday with a 10-20% coverage and highs in the lower 90’s.

Invest 91 L does not look like it will develop due to strong winds in the upper-levels. Regardless, a surge of tropical moisture will move into SE Texas Saturday Night and be over the area through Tuesday Morning. This means intervals of locally heavy rainfall are forecast Sunday and Monday. It appears 2” to 6” will fall with the greater amounts over the Triangle and the coast.

Drier weather is forecast next Tuesday with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms as the surge moves out of the area.

Hot and mainly dry weather is forecast next Wednesday.

Summer starts next Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: 10% coverage of evening thundershowers, becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 75° Beaumont, 74° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, humid with patchy fog. Low near: 68°. Winds: Southeast to South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Heat Indices between 98° and 101°. High near: 93° Beaumont, 91° Orange and 93° at Port Arthur. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Heat Indices between 99-102°. High near: 93°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/16): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Cloudy, breezy, humid with a 70% coverage of intervals of heavy rain. Low near: 75°. High near: 83°. Winds: Southeast 8-15 mph with gusts to 22 mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy, breezy, humid with an 80% coverage of intervals of heavy rain. Low near: 74°. High near: 79°. Winds: Southeast 8-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: East-Southeast 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Partly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday(6/21) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-10 mph.

