Hot weather conditions look to hang around Southeast Texas for one more day…

Why will the hot weather only be around for one more day? Well, a low pressure system looks to move from east to west across the Gulf Coast states. This will move into the region Tuesday night, and result in the potential of heavy rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. If there is any sort of good news, it is that it doesn't look to be quite as wet during the evening hours for fireworks displays as it did 24 and 48 hours ago. With that said, there is still time for that pattern to become wet again!

After Wednesday, rain chances and temperatures will be closer to average for this time of the year. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday look to have rain chances range from 30-40%, and temperatures will be within a few degrees of average (average high is 91°, average low is 74°).

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(7/3) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening rain. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Independence Day Wednesday(7/4): Cloudy, humid with a 90% coverage of intervals of locally heavy rainfall. Low near: 75°. High near: 85°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Thursday(7/5): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 91°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable 3-9 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Sunday(7/8): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT