A stationary front has set up shop just north of the Lakes Region, and continues to allow warm and moist air to stay over us. Low temperatures tonight will be a good 15-20° above average, and high temperatures for Wednesday will not be too far behind that. If you like the warmer weather, enjoy that while it last, because changes are on the way!

A cold front will sweep through Southeast Texas on Thursday night/Friday morning, and drop temperatures quite a bit. High temps for Saturday through Tuesday look to struggle to even reach the middle 50s, and low temperatures will be in the 40s!

Rain chances look to be relatively high for Friday and potentially Sunday. With that said, I don't expect severe weather on any of those given days, but it is worthwhile to keep an eye on it.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and warm. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Warm with plentiful cloud cover. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle to lower 80s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(11/08): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 66°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Friday(11/09): Cloudy skies through the day, with a 70% coverage of rain/storms ending before the evening. Temperatures falling during the afternoon. Low near: 59°. High near: 61°. Winds: North 14-20 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Partly sunny skies and cooler. Low near: 48°. High near: 52°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Sunday(11/11): Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Low near: 47°. High near: 54°. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Monday(11/12): Cloudy skies with some showers possible and cool. Low near: 48°. High near: 55°. Winds: North 13-19 mph.

Tuesday(11/12): Decreasing clouds and cool. Low near: 45°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northwest 11-17 mph.

