Warm weather continues in Southeast Texas this week before rain chances increase for the weekend.

Rain chances in Southeast Texas look to amp up for Saturday, and only go upward into Sunday, as well as Monday. Rain totals during this span still look to be in the 4-9" range, with locally heavier amounts possible. This is all associated with tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that will move into the Gulf Coast, and specifically into the Texas Gulf Coast.



As the middle of next week comes about, drier conditions look to move into the region.

Triangle Tonight: A few evening showers, mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: A few evening showers, mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 6-12 mph.





Extended Forecast

Friday(6/15): Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 9-15+ mph.

Sunday(6/17): Cloudy and breezy with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 81°. Winds: East 9-15+ mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy and breezy with a 90% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 84°. Winds: Southeast 9-15+ mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 9-15+ mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 10% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

