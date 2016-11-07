BEAUMONT — The unsettled weather pattern will persist across SE Texas the next several days with three weather systems moving through in rapid succession.

Chilly temperatures are expected tonight across SE Texas with patchy frost possible in the Lakes. Increasing cloudiness is forecast Wednesday with scattered showers late.

Thanksgiving looks cool and dry with mostly sunny skies developing during the afternoon.

Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast during the afternoon hours.

The weekend looks nice with fairly mild weather conditions and dry weather. Sunday Afternoon, a cold front will sweep through the area.

Behind the front, a very dry, cooler air mass will filter into SE Texas Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low near: 41° Beaumont, 39° Orange and 41° at Port Arthur. Winds: North becoming Northeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clear and frosty. Low near: 37°. Winds: North to Northeast 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Wednesday: AM sun becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of showers after 3 pm. High near: 63° in Beaumont, High near 62° in Orange and High near 63° in Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: AM sunny becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers after 3pm. High near: 61°. Winds: Northeast 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thanksgiving Thursday (11/22): Morning cloudiness becoming mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 45°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Friday (11/23): Mostly cloudy, 60% coverage of afternoon showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 53°. High near: 69°. Winds: Southeast shifting West 2-8 mph.

Saturday (11/24) Variable high cloudiness, mild and dry. Low near: 50°. High near: 73°. Winds: North becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Sunday (11/25): Variable high cloudiness, mild and dry. Low near: 58°. High near: 69°. Winds: Southwest shifting Northwest 6-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Monday (11/26): Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Low near: 44°. High near: 59°. Winds: North 4-12 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 41°. High near: 61°. Winds: North 4-12 mph.

