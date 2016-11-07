BEAUMONT — An incoming cold front will result in rain through early Tuesday morning...

Expect to see at least a little bit of rain from Sunday evening through the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday. While the chance of severe weather looks to be quite low, the immediate coastline could see some stronger storm due to a little more more moisture and warmer temperatures being present.

Nonetheless, a cold front will sweep through Southeast Texas late Monday/early Tuesday, and cool down temperatures quite a bit for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Expect to see low temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday morning to be falling to near the freezing mark, and the Lakes Region to be at or below that 32° mark. Temperatures might not be below freezing long enough (or cold enough) to really cause issues, but it is still a good idea to protect the 4 P's (plants, pets, pipes and people).

Temperatures will start to come up for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but still fall a few degrees below average. Rain chances look to remain low, if not 0% from Tuesday morning through the upcoming weekend.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies with showers and storms. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Plentiful cloud cover with rain/storms. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Triangle Monday: Cloudy with a 100% coverage of showers/storms, and warmer. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s. Winds: North 12-18 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Cloudy with a 100% coverage of showers/storms, and cool. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds: Northeast 12-18 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(11/13): After a morning isolated shower, decreasing clouds and colder. Low near: 42°. High near: 47°. Winds: North 10-16 mph.

Wednesday(11/14): Decreasing clouds with below average temperatures. Low near: 35°. High near: 51°. Winds: Northwest 7-13 mph.

Thursday(11/15): Cool temperatures and mostly sunny. Low near: 34°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northwest 3-9 mph.

Friday(11/16): Mostly sunny and warmer. Low near: 40°. High near: 65°. Winds: West to South 3-9 mph.

Saturday(11/17): Mild temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Low near: 45°. High near: 66°. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low near: 51°. High near: 68°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

