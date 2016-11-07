BEAUMONT — Hot and humid today as rain coverage drops this afternoon.

Rain coverage will be low today(20%) with only a few isolated showers around. Wednesday we will also have a low chance for showers with highs near 90.

Thursday through early next week we go back to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage each day between 40-50%. The rain should bring temperatures back down into the middle 80's.

Triangle Today: Variable clouds, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of rain. Highs near 90. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Variable clouds, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of rain. Highs near 90. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/3): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Thursday(10/4): Partly sunny and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(10/5): Partly sunny and humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/6): Partly sunny and humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/7): Mostly cloudy humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Monday(10/8): Variable clouds and humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 85°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

