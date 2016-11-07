FINALLY! A warming, drying trend has begun as deep tropical moistures moves away from SE Texas. This means minimal rain chances each day during the next seven days. Rainfall totals of ¼” or less are forecast during the next seven days. The first-half of next week, upper-level high pressure will develop to our east and transition over our area to our northwest. This may boost afternoon high temperatures a couple of degrees. By next Thursday, a little better rain chances may return. So, we’ll go from “feast to famine” and you may have to water the yard by the middle of next week.

Triangle Tonight: 10% coverage of evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 75° Beaumont, 74° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: South to Southwest 2-7 mph becoming Calm.

Lakes Area Tonight: Decreasing cloudiness, humid with patchy fog. Low near: 71°. Winds: South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of shower/thunderstorms. Heat Index near 102°. High near: 92° Beaumont, 90° Orange and 92° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index near 103°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/23): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Monday(6/25): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast becoming South 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(6/26): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast becoming South 2-7 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast becoming South 2-7 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

