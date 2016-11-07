Our wet pattern of late will end over the weekend as upper-level high pressure builds over Texas. This will bring a hot, dry spell to Southeast Texas next week with lows warming into the middle 70’s and highs in the middle to possibly upper 90’s.

Subtropical Storm Albert has formed just east of the Yucatan Peninsula with winds of 40 mph. It is forecast to move north and then slow down Monday nearing hurricane strength. Tuesday, Alberto is forecast to make landfall near Biloxi…300 miles to our east. Little to no impact locally is expected as long as it behaves and goes where it is forecast to go.

Triangle Tonight: 20% evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 71° Beaumont, 69° Orange and 71° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-7 mph becoming Calm.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 64°. Winds: South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High near: 92° at Beaumont, 90° at Orange, 91° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High near: 91°. Winds: South 2-5 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 93°. Winds: Northwest becoming South 2-7 mph.

Memorial Day Monday(5/28): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 95°. Winds: North to Northeast 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(5/29): Sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 96°. Winds: North becoming Southwest 3-12 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 6-12 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Friday(6/01) Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 96°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

