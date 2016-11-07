BEAUMONT — Scattered rain and above average temperatures will continue to dominate Southeast Texas' weather.

This time of the year, our average high and low temperature should be at 88°/70°, but each day over the next seven features numbers warmer than that. With a little bit less cloud cover, and rain chances lower than they've been, that will help keep those numbers up.

Rain chances over the next seven days will stay pretty consistent at a 30-40% chance/coverage. While no severe weather is expected, it is possible to get a quick 30 minute downpour through the back-half of September.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers with decreasing clouds and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers with decreasing clouds and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Light and variable.

Lakes Area Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Light and variable.

Extended Forecast

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Friday(9/21): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

