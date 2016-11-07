No big changes ahead for Southeast Texas to round out the work week.

Slight chances of rain (more of a typical June weather pattern) will result in a few showers in SETX. Warm/hot and muggy conditions will also be holding their grip as far as temperatures go through Friday.

The weekend forecast introduces higher chances of rain, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will result in a wet weather pattern. Sunday and Monday have the opportunity to see some heavy rain move into the region. During this time frame, most portions of Southeast Texas will see about 3-7" of rain, with pockets of higher amounts.



Drier conditions look to return to the region for Tuesday.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70's. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70's. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-11 mph.





Extended Forecast

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 10% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 8-14 mph, with some gusts potentially 25+ mph.

Sunday(6/17): Cloudy and breezy with a 90% coverage of rain and thunderstorms more so during the afternoon and evening than that of the morning. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph, with some gusts potentially 25+ mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy and breezy with a 90% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 8-14 mph, with some gusts potentially 25+ mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Cloudy and breezy with a 20% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 9-15 mph, with some gusts potentially 25+ mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

