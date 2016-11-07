Despite the average temperature this time of the year being in the upper 80s, it does not appear that Southeast Texas will see anything resembling that anytime soon.

May of 2018 looks to go down at least as one of the top 10 warmest Mays on record, and it is possible that this could be the fourth warmest on record. Keep in mind that these records go back to the early 1900s!!!

June will start off quite warm as well, as temperatures will be into the middle 90s into the weekend, as well as early next week.

Rain chances look to stay low over the next seven days, with the "best" chance happening on Sunday and Monday. At best, this is still only the chance of an isolated shower, so a potential drought for Southeast Texas looks more and more likely.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to lower 70's. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 96°. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Sunday(6/3) Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 74°. High near: 97°. Winds: West 5-11 mph.

Monday(6/4) Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 77°. High near: 96°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(6/5) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 96°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(6/6) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

© 2018 KBMT