Upper-level high pressure will be over the state through Saturday and then it will weaken. The clock-wise flow around it will bring northerly winds aloft over the area which will drag a weak front into SE Texas. With afternoon temperatures in the mid 90’s Saturday, some storms could be strong and the coverage could certainly be higher.

Next week, scattered afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms are forecast every day with a 20-30% coverage. Low temperatures will be in the middle/upper 70’s and highs in the lower/middle 90’s.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 76° Beaumont, 78° Orange and 77° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 68°. Winds: South 2-7 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Saturday: Morning cloudiness becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 102°. High near: 94° Beaumont, 92° Orange and 94° at Port Arthur. Winds: South to Southwest 2-12 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Morning cloudiness becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 103°. High near: 95°. Winds: South to Southwest 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(6/03): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: West becoming South 3-10 mph.

Monday(6/04) Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable becoming South 2-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/05): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South to Southwest 3-12 mph.

Wednesday(6/06): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 3-12 mph.

Thursday(6/07): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 2-8 mph.

Friday(6/08): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

