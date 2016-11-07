From “famine to feast” over the next seven days in SE Texas…

A hot, humid, hazy, dry weekend is forecast across the area into Monday with lows in the middle 70’s and highs in the middle 90’s.

Tuesday & Wednesday, a surge of tropical moisture is forecast to move into our area. Intervals of locally heavy rainfall is possible with cooler afternoon highs temperatures.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist Thursday and Friday.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 77° Beaumont, 76° Orange and 77° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 69°. Winds: South 2-7 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Heat Index between 102 and 105°. High near: 94° Beaumont, 92° Orange and 94° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index between 102 and 105°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(7/01): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-10 mph.

Monday(7/02): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(7/03) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of intervals of locally heavy rainfall. Low near: 77°. High near: 83°. Winds: Variable becoming South 2-7 mph.

Independence Day Wednesday(7/04): Cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of intervals of locally heavy rainfall. Low near: 75°. High near: 85°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Thursday(7/05): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 87°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Friday(7/06): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northeast becoming South 3-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT