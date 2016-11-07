Minimal rain chances are forecast across SE Texas this weekend, through next Thursday. A little better chances return to the area next Friday. The main reason for the dry weather is that upper-level high pressure will build over the area Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will range between the lower/middle 90’s with lows in the 70’s.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low near: 77° Beaumont, 78° Orange and 78° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-7.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 76°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-7 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Heat Index between 100 and 103°. High near: 92° Beaumont, 89° Orange and 92° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 5-14 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Heat Index near 105°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: South to Southeast 6-12 mph.

Monday(6/25): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 78°. High near: 93°. Winds: South-Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/26): Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-8 mph.

Friday(6/29): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-10 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

© 2018 KBMT