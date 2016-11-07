Hot, humid and mainly dry weather conditions are forecast across SE Texas through Monday, however another round of locally heavy rainfall returns Wednesday. Friday, only a 10% coverage of showers is forecast with highs mainly in the middle 90’s. This weekend, looks hot, humid, dry and mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90’s. Tuesday Evening through Wednesday, a surge of tropical moisture will move into SE Texas off the Gulf of Mexico. This could result in locally heavy rainfall amounts of 2” to possibly as much as 5”. Drier weather (and HUMID) weather returns next Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 77° Beaumont, 76° Orange and 76° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 72°. Winds: South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Heat Index between 103 and 107°. High near: 94° Beaumont, 92° Orange and 94° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Heat Index between 103 and 107°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South becoming Southwest 3-10 mph.

Sunday(7/01): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-8 mph.

Monday(7/02): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 2-8 mph.

Tuesday(7/03) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: West becoming Variable 2-10 mph.

Wednesday(7/04): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of heavy rainfall. Low near: 73°. High near: 82°. Winds: West becoming South 6-15 mph.

Thursday(7/05): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

