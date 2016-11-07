A typical summertime weather pattern has set in over Southeast Texas this week.

Today rain chances less 10% with highs in the lower 90's. The rest of the week into the weekend rain coverage will not get any higher than 20%. So, what rain that does come will be in the form of isolated mainly afternoon showers.

Of course it's hot. Highs will be in the lower 90's. The heat index(feels like temperature) will be in the 100-105 range each afternoon. Be cautious in heat and stay hydrated.

Rain chances will start to get a little higher next week.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Heat Index between 101 and 104°. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Heat Index between 102 and 104°. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 4-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 2-8 mph.





Extended Forecast

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-8 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday(6/29): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(7/01): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Monday(7/02): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News meteorologist Jeff Gerber

© 2018 KBMT