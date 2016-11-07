Hot, humid and mainly dry weather conditions are forecast Thursday and Friday across SE Texas. However, Sunday looks like a decent chance of rainfall. During the first-half of next week, a 20-30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms can be expected mainly due to daytime heating. Low temperatures will range from the lower/middle 70’s with highs in the lower/middle 90’s.

Triangle Tonight: 20% coverage of evening thundershowers, becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 71° Orange and 73° at Port Arthur. Winds: South becoming East 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, humid with patchy fog. Low near: 67°. Winds: South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with Heat Indices between 98-103°. High near: 94° Beaumont, 91° Orange and 93° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 99-101°. High near: 93°. Winds: South to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(6/08): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 94°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-8 mph.

Saturday(6/09): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 3-12 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Monday(6/11): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 4-12 mph.

Tuesday(6/12) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 3-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest becoming Variable 2-7 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

© 2018 KBMT