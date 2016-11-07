BEAUMONT — Rain coverage will stay low the next couple of days with hot temperatures.

Isolated showers today with highs in the middle 90's.

Rain chances will stay pretty low through Thursday. This weekend, Friday though Sunday, rain coverage will increase. Friday and Saturday rain coverage at 50% and 40% for Sunday. Not one day will be a washout, but the afternoons could get pretty wet. Afternoon highs over the weekend will drop off into the upper 80's thanks to the rain and cloudy cover.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: North to South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: North to South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: West 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: West 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(9/19): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 77°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/24): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

