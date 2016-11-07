BEAUMONT — Your air conditioner will continue to run over the next few days, as above average temperatures continue.

With heat index values exceeding 100° pretty much from 11 AM until 7 PM, the late summer sizzle looks to continue for Southeast Texas. That will allow for a few showers and thunderstorms to pop-off during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chances will start to become more frequent for Friday and into the weekend.

The increased chances of rain, as well as corresponding cloud cover will limit temperatures for highs to near average values (which will be in the middle to upper 80s by that time). Above average chances of rain look to linger in Southeast Texas for the last full week of September.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Light and variable.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Light and variable.

Triangle Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to lower 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(9/20): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, with a 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 77°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Monday(9/24): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/24): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

