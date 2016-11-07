Upper-level high pressure will build over the State of Texas the next couple of days and then weaken next week. This means hot, dry weather is forecast Friday and Saturday with lows in the middle 70’s, highs in the middle 90’s and Heat Indices between 103-105 degrees. Sunday, a chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast as a weak front stalls over the area. Then, next week, the high will weaken. This will allow widely-scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms with nearer to normal temperatures.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 76° Beaumont, 76° Orange and 77° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 3-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 71°. Winds: South 2-7 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Morning cloudiness becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 103°. High near: 93° Beaumont, 91° Orange and 93° at Port Arthur. Winds: S 3-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Morning cloudiness becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 105°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/02): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 5-12 mph.

Sunday(6/03): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 97°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 3-8 mph.

Monday(6/04) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 2-12 mph.

Tuesday(6/05): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 4-15 mph.

Wednesday(6/06): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(6/07): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-10 mph.

