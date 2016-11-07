Summer is here in Southeast Texas, as hot weather conditions will begin the month of July…

Temperatures look to stay slightly above average for both highs and lows for Sunday and Monday. Once Tuesday comes about, more clouds will move into the region, and result in rain for Tuesday afternoon/evening through Thursday morning.

This rain is associated with a low pressure system that will move along the Gulf Coast. While it won't develop into an actual tropical identity (i.e. a tropical depression/storm/etc.), heavy rain looks absolutely possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Be prepared for 3-5"+ of potential rain during this time frame.

As that low pressure system moves out of Southeast Texas, closer to average rain chances and temperatures will move back in to wrap up the work week, and begin the weekend.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(7/2): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(7/3) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening rain. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Independence Day Wednesday(7/4): Cloudy, humid with a 90% coverage of intervals of locally heavy rainfall. Low near: 75°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Thursday(7/5): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast becoming South 4-10 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

