We are headed back into a summer time pattern.

High temperatures this week are going to be stuck again near the middle 90's. Hot temperatures along with humidity will spark off a few showers or thunderstorms each day. Rain coverage will not get any higher than 30%. So no day will be a washout. Be prepared for the heat if your not catching a few showers. The forecast doesn't change much through early next week.

Triangle Today: Variable clouds, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Variable clouds, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/5): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/6): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday(6/7): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/8): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/9): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 76°. High near: 96°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

© 2018 KBMT