Intervals of heavy rainfall will persist across SE Texas through Thursday with an additional 2-4” forecast with isolated totals of 6-8” possible. Flash flooding may continue.

It is IMPOSSIBLE to forecast where and when these heavy rain bands will set up across our area, period.

Tonight, my thinking currently is that light/moderate rain will fall across SE Texas. Early in the morning, a band of heavy rainfall may develop and move into the area and then weaken during the afternoon.

Another round of heavy rainfall is forecast Thursday as the system finally pulls out of SE Texas.

Then, it’s back to summer Friday, this weekend.

Triangle Tonight: 80% coverage of rain, heavy at times. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 60% coverage of rain. Low near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: 70% coverage of rain, heavy at times. High near: 83° Beaumont, 81° Orange and 83° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: 50% coverage of rain. High near: 83°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(6/21) Cloudy, 80% coverage of rain, heavy a times. Low near: 75°. High near: 82°. Winds: South to Southeast 3-8 mph.

Friday(6/22): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/23): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 8-15 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 91°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 4-12 mph.

Monday(6/25): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(6/26): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

