BEAUMONT — This weekends forecast is sunny one day and rainy for another.....

This morning was chilly with temperatures in the 40's. We haven't seen temperatures that chilly since April. Sunny and warm this afternoon with highs near 70.

This weekend Saturday will be the day for outdoor plans with highs in the upper 70's and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will start of with scattered rain.

Next week, rain chances stay fairly low Monday and Tuesday with increasing coverage by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be mainly in the 70's for highs.

Triangle Today: Sunny, mild with lower humidity. Highs near 70. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Sunny, mild with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 60's. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Clear and very cool. Lows in the lower 50's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 40's near 50. Winds: Southwest 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(11/03): Mostly sunny, warm. Low near: 52°. High near: 77°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Sunday(11/04): Mostly cloudy, 60% coverage of rain and storms, warmer with higher humidity. Low near: 64°. High near: 75°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Monday(11/05) Partly sunny, warmer, breezy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 79°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(11/06): 20% coverage of morning showers becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Low near: 71°. High near: 79°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(11/07): Cloudy, cooler with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 58°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Cloudy with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 61°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

