BEAUMONT — Air conditioning weather returns ahead of another big cool-down in SE Texas during the next seven days.

Tonight, patchy light rain is possible over the Triangle with cloudy skies and warmer weather. Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with highs in the middle seventies and scattered, light rain showers.

Friday looks fairly wet with about a 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a weak cold front. The severe potential looks very low and mainly to our north. The front won’t push very far out into the gulf so, temperatures will be fairly mild this weekend.

Sunday Night, a fairly strong cold front is then expected with a nice cool-down during the first-half of next week. Low temperatures will cool into the 30’s and 40’s with highs near 60. The air mass will be very dry so, humidity levels will be quite low in addition to abundant sunshine.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 10% coverage of light showers, warmer. Low near: 62° Beaumont, 60° Orange and 63° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Variable cloudiness, warmer. Low near: 58°. Winds: South 3-8 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, breezy with a 40% coverage of light rain showers. High near: 77° in Beaumont, High near 75° in Orange and High near 75° in Port Arthur. Winds: South 8-15 mph with gusts to 23 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer with a 30% coverage of light rain showers. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-14 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (11/30): Cloudy, 70% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 67°. High near: 77°. Winds: South to Southeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday (12/01) Becoming sunny, mild and dry. Low near: 68°. High near: 79°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 5-10 mph.

Hanukkah Sunday (12/02): Increasing afternoon cloudiness, 10% coverage of showers, mild. Low near: 61°. High near: 70°. Winds: Southwest shifting Northwest 5-15 mph with gusts to 23 mph.

Monday (12/03): Mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Low near: 57°. High near: 71°. Winds: Northeast to North 6-15 mph.

Tuesday (12/04): Sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 48°. High near: 60°. Winds: North-Northwest 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (12/05): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 38°. High near: 58°. Winds: North to Northeast 3-8 mph.

