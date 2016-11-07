BEAUMONT — Wet weather is forecast across SE Texas Friday with rain chances decreasing this weekend…

With Invest 95L going into S Texas, a slug of moisture will move into the area on Friday keep the slight threat of locally heavy rainfall in the forecast.

40-50% coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast this weekend with hotter temperatures.

During the first half of next week, rain chances decrease to about a 30% coverage and a return of high temperatures in the lower 90’s.

Triangle Tonight: 50% coverage of rain, otherwise cloudy and humid. Low near: 75° Beaumont, 74° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 30% coverage of rain and thundershowers, otherwise cloudy and humid. Low near: 71°. Winds: East 2-5 mph.

Triangle Friday: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thundershowers. High near: 83° Beaumont, 82° Orange and 83° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 3-15 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% coverage of showers and thundershowers. High near: 87°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 91°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Sunday(9/16) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northwest 2-5 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 2-5 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms . Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: West becoming Southwest 2-5 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable becoming Southeast 2-5 mph.

