BEAUMONT — Cold weather is forecast across SE Texas during the next few days, however a warming trend is expected by this weekend.

Freeze Warning in effect for SE Texas tonight with low temperatures from Interstate Ten north in the upper 20’s to freezing. Be careful using space heaters, check on the elderly, ensure pets have warm bedding and cover sensitive plants.

Temperatures will only rise in the middle 40’s to around 50 Wednesday with sunny skies.

Even colder temperatures expected Thursday Morning.

Friday we begin a warming trend with afternoon highs climbing into the lower 70’s by Sunday. However, clouds return with a slight chance of showers ahead of a cold front.

A slight cool down is then expected next Monday with scattered showers returning next Tuesday.

Triangle Tonight: Freeze Warning in effect. Decreasing cloudiness after 2 am, cold. Wind Chills dropping into the middle 20’s. Low near: 32° Beaumont, 33° Orange and 34° at Port Arthur. Winds: North 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Freeze Warning in effect. Decreasing cloudiness after midnight, cold. Wind Chills dropping into the lower/middle 20’s. Low: 29° to 31°. Winds: North 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Becoming sunny, chilly. High near: 50° in Beaumont, High near 49° in Orange and High near 49° in Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Becoming sunny, chilly. High: 47° to 49°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(11/15): Mostly sunny, cool. Low near: 30°. High near: 57°. Winds: Northwest becoming West 2-7 mph.

Friday(11/16): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 37°. High near: 65°. Winds: West becoming South 2-7 mph.

Saturday(11/17): Becoming partly sunny, warmer. Low near: 44°. High near: 69°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Partly sunny, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 56°. High near: 72°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Monday(11/19) Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of showers, cooler. Low near: 53°. High near: 64°. Winds: North 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(11/20): Cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 52°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

© 2018 KBMT