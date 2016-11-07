BEAUMONT — Rain chances are expected to return to near average values for the rest of the week.

The month of September saw over 18" of rain fall at Jack Brooks' airport, which marked the second wettest September on record. These date back to 1901! October doesn't look to start quite as wet as that, but a slight chance of rain will continue.

Sunshine will also start to make a reappearance in Southeast Texas. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies will be around more days than not. This should help propel temperatures back to above average values. Instead of being in the middle 80s (which is average), highs will approach (and in some cases, exceed) 90° this week. Low temperatures will also continue at above average values.

No cold fronts are expected over the next 7-10 days, and the tropics are looking good/quiet for Southeast Texas.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, but staying mostly cloudy and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: A few evening showers, but mostly cloudy and humid conditions will continue. Lows mainly in the lower 70s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Increasing sunshine late, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of rain. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Increasing sunshine late, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of rain. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/3): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Thursday(10/4): Partly sunny and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Friday(10/5): Partly sunny and humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Saturday(10/6): Partly sunny and humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Sunday(10/7): Mostly cloudy humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Monday(10/8): Mostly sunny and humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

