BEAUMONT — If you have any sort of outdoor plans for Saturday, the weather looks to be absolutely spectacular.....

Unfortunately, the weather won't be great for the entire weekend, as more showers and storms can be expected on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center doesn't have SETX in any sort of risk/outlook for Sunday, which is obviously nice to see!

Rain chances look to stay low, but not non-existent for Monday and Tuesday. These showers look to be pretty light in nature as well. The next best chance of some heavier shower/storm activity look to be on Friday.

Temperatures for both highs and lows look to stay above average for most of the seven-day forecast. With that said, a cold front that looks to sweep through Southeast Texas next Friday/Saturday should usher in some cooler temperatures.

Triangle Tonight: Clear skies with near average temperatures. Lows in the middle to lower 50s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear skies and seasonable temperatures. Lows on either side of 50°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Sunny with a few clouds late and near average temperatures. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(11/04): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, 70% coverage of rain and storms and muggier. Low near: 64°. High near: 80°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Monday(11/05): Partly sunny, warmer, breezy with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 68°. High near: 84°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Tuesday(11/06): 20% coverage of light AM showers becoming mostly sunny during the PM hours. Low near: 71°. High near: 79°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Wednesday(11/07): Becoming mostly cloudy with a 10% coverage of rain. Low near: 60°. High near: 79°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Partly sunny with a 60% coverage of rain. Low near: 71°. High near: 85°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday(11/09): Decreasing clouds through the day after a 30% coverage of morning rain. Breezy with temperatures falling through the afternoon. Low near: 70°. High near: 76°. Winds: North 14-20 mph.

