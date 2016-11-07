BEAUMONT — After some strong and severe storms rolled through Southeast Texas on Wednesday night, much nicer weather can be expected through Saturday....

Clouds will be on the decrease as Thursday morning turns into Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will be below average for afternoon highs. Make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door on Thursday, because you'll regret not having it later!

Below average temperatures can be expected for Friday, but as a whole, Friday night football looks to have some outstanding weather associated with it. There will be a few additional clouds in the forecast for Saturday, but that is still going to be the pick of the two weekend days.

Speaking of the weekend, another cold front is going to attempt to move through Southeast Texas on Sunday night into Monday morning. There is some disagreement as to if this ultimately happens or not, and that is obviously going to make a big difference as to how the weather plays out early next week.

For Election Day (Tuesday), a light shower or two is possible, but at this point, the weather doesn't look putrid.

Triangle Thursday: Decreasing clouds and cooler with lower humidity. Highs in the upper to middle 60s. Winds: Northwest 9-15 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with below average temperatures. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: Northwest 9-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Clear skies and a cool night ahead. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50°. Winds: Northwest 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and cool (arguably chilly?). Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: Northwest 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(11/2): Sunny and cool. High near: 70°. Winds: Northwest to southwest 4-10 mph

Saturday(11/3): Mostly sunny with near average temperatures. Low near: 54°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 10-16 mph.

Sunday(11/4): Increasing clouds with a 60% coverage of showers. Low near: 64°. High near: 78°. Winds: Variable and light.

Monday(11/5): Partly sunny skies with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 62°. High near: 78°. Winds: South 9-15 mph.

Tuesday(11/6): Partly sunny skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 67°. High near: 76°. Winds: Southwest to north 7-13 mph.

Wednesday(11/7): Partly sunny skies and mild. Low near: 57°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

