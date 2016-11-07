Summertime heat and humidity is expected across SE Texas the next seven days. Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances look fairly low…10-20% coverage both days with lows in the middle 70’s and highs in the lower/middle 90’s. Friday, higher moisture levels and better winds may increase rain chances to a 20-30% coverage. The weekend looks hot, humid and mainly dry with highs in the lower/middle 90’s. Early next week, a surge of tropical moisture then swings into the area off the gulf. This could result in locally heavy rainfall, certainly higher chances by Tuesday.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 76° Beaumont, 75° Orange and 76° at Port Arthur. Winds: South becoming Southwest 2-7.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 74°. Winds: South to Southwest 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Heat Index between 101 and 104°. High near: 93° Beaumont, 91° Orange and 93° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-8 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Heat Index between 102 and 104°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/29): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Sunday(7/01): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-10 mph.

Monday(7/02): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(7/03) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: Variable 2-7 mph.

