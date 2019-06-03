Showers and storms will be moving into Southeast Texas during the PM hours of Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

Expect to see rain/storms moving into Southeast Texas just after noon in Northwest Tyler County. That line will continue to march to the east, and give a solid coverage of rain to SETX. While severe weather chances are relatively low (a 5% chance), some of these storms can (and will) have some moderate to heavy rain, as well as thunder/lightning within the storms. That line of storms looks to clear Eastern Orange County after the sun sets.

Scattered rain will linger in Southeast Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The cold front itself will move through the region during the late morning/early afternoon hours on Thursday, and yet again, bring a solid coverage of rain to the 409. As those showers clear Southeast Texas, behind that, cooler temperatures will be back in place. That isn't to say that Friday as well as the weekend will be cold (per say), but temperatures will be a few degrees below average.

Mainly dry weather will be in place for Friday through Tuesday, but an isolated shower here and there isn't out of the question.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies, warm and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy skies, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Cloudy, warm and humid, with a 80% coverage of PM rain/storms and windy. Highs in the lower to middle70s. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Cloudy, warm and humid, with a 80% coverage of PM rain/storms and windy. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid and a 80% coverage of AM rain/storms. Low near: 68°. High near: 75°. Winds: South to Northwest 5-10 mph.

Friday (3/15): Cooler temperatures with increasing clouds and an isolated shower possible. Low near: 50°. High near: 66°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Decreasing clouds and cool Low near: 48°. High near: 65°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 46°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast at around 5 mph.

Monday (3/18): Partly sunny and slightly warmer. Low near: 45°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Decreasing clouds and seasonable. Low near: 49°. High near: 71°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.