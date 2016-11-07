BEAUMONT — Rain chances will be increasing throughout Southeast Texas for Sunday and Monday...

A low pressure system.cold front will be moving towards Southeast Texas on Sunday. That will result in some showers and storms in the region, with a better chance of rain happening during the PM hours than that of the AM hours. With that said, it appears that overnight Sunday into Monday, everyone will at least see a little bit of rain.

Once the cold front does clear Southeast Texas on early Tuesday morning, clouds will start to clear out of the area, and temperatures will become quite chilly for SETX standards. Low temperatures will at least flirt with the freezing mark for Wednesday and Thursday morning within the Golden Triangle, and likely fall below that in the Lakes Region.

Temperatures will slowly start to climb by next weekend, but even by that point, expect to see below average values.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Triangle Veterans Day Sunday: Cloudy with a 70% coverage of showers, and cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Veterans Day Sunday: Cloudy with a 70% coverage of showers, and cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(11/12): 90% coverage of rain, windy and cool. Low near: 53°. High near: 65°. Winds: North 12-18 mph.

Tuesday(11/13): After a morning isolated shower, decreasing clouds and colder. Low near: 41°. High near: 49°. Winds: North 14-20 mph.

Wednesday(11/14): Sunny with below average temperatures. Low near: 33°. High near: 52°. Winds: North 6-12 mph.

Thursday(11/15): Sunny skies and chilly. Low near: 33°. High near: 57°. Winds: North 3-9 mph.

Friday(11/16): Mostly sunny and a little bit warmer. Low near: 38°. High near: 62°. Winds: West 3-9 mph.

Saturday(11/17): Sunny skies and cool. Low near: 43°. High near: 59°. Winds: Northwest 6-12 mph.

