BEAUMONT — While the weather looks fine for Black Friday morning shopping, expect some rain to return later on Friday......

A few showers will be possible from approximately 8 AM until 2 PM, but after that, rain chances (as well as the intensity of the rain) has the opportunity to increase for Friday afternoon. While no severe weather is expected, some of those showers and storms might have some thunder/lightning and heavier downpours within them.

After that, a good looking weekend of weather looks to be ahead. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average under mostly cloudy skies. There is the chance of an isolated shower for Sunday, but as a whole, most of Southeast Texas will be dry for the last weekend in November.

Come Monday, temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. The showers that are possible on Sunday are due to a cold front, and behind said cold front, temperatures for highs will be on either side of 60° for highs through Thursday. Expect to see low temperatures in the lower half of the 40s during this same time frame.

Triangle Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with near average low temperatures. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of showers and storms. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of showers and storms. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (11/24) Mostly cloudy, warm and dry. Low near: 54°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday (11/25): A 10% coverage of showers, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Low near: 62°. High near: 74°. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph.

Monday (11/26): Partly sunny skies, cool and dry. Low near: 44°. High near: 58°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Decreasing clouds and cool. Low near: 42°. High near: 59°. Winds: Northeast to South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Slightly warmer under partly sunny skies. Low near: 45°. High near: 63°. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 45°. High near: 62°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

