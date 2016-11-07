BEAUMONT — Expect to see some rain on Monday as well as cool temperatures.....

Rain chances will be quite high on Monday, as an 80% chance of rain will be in Southeast Texas for Monday. No severe weather is expected, but moderate rain is possible. The rain and cloud cover in the region will limit temperatures from getting warm, as highs will be in the lower 60s to middle/upper 50s.

Tuesday will be the best day of weather within SETX, as sunshine filled skies will dominate. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60s. Enjoy that while it last, because rain chances are set to return for late Wednesday into Thanksgiving day. For that time frame, the Golden Triangle has a better chance to see rain more so than the Lakes Region. Expect most of the rain to be out of SETX by the afternoon, and temperatures will be limited for highs on Thursday.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will showcase temperatures that will be near average. With that said, there is a slight chance of rain for Friday, and an isolated shower is possible for Sunday. Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend, but mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will be in SETX over that three day span.

Triangle Tonight: Isolated showers possible under cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 50s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Triangle Monday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through the day with an 80% coverage of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Plentiful cloud cover with an 80% coverage/chance of rain. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(11/20): Sunny skies with cool temperatures. Low near: 49°. High near: 65°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(11/21): Increasing clouds through the day with an 20% coverage of PM rain. Low near: 48°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday(11/22): Mostly cloudy, 60% coverage of AM showers especially within the Golden Triangle. Low near: 50°. High near: 60°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(11/23): Mostly cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 52°. High near: 70°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(11/24): Mostly cloudy and mild. Low near: 57°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northwest to Southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday(11/25): Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 61°. High near: 65°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

