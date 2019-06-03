There will be a break in the cloud cover over Southeast Texas for the middle of the work week.

Temperatures are forecasted to be near average (which is a 73°/53° split) for the rest of the work week, and into the weekend. Drier weather conditions will also be in place for the rest of the work week.

High pressure to our north (into Iowa/Nebraska/South Dakota) and a disturbance into South Texas/Central Gulf of Mexico will result in us getting split by these systems. Ultimately, that will result in nice weather for the first handful of days within the seven day forecast. Naturally, all good things come to an end, and rain chances will return for the weekend as both of these weather features move further away, and result in different variables moving in.

Southerly winds will move over Southeast Texas, and help increase cloud cover and rain chances for Saturday. The chance of rain will linger into Sunday, and potentially into Monday. Beyond that, the forecast looks a little bit more promising.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in middle 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast to Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast to Southeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday (3/20): Mostly sunny with near average temperatures. Low near: 49°. High near: 74°. Light and variable winds.

Thursday (3/21): Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low near: 51°. High near: 74°. Winds: North at around 5 mph.

Friday (3/22): Increasing clouds, but staying dry. Low near: 52°. High near: 73°. Winds: North to Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday (3/23): Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 54°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/24): Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Monday (3/25): Partly sunny skies with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 79°. Winds: South 10-15 mph.