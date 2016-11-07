Wet weather conditions will be in Southeast Texas through the beginning of the work week.

A nearby stationary front allows Gulf of Mexico moisture to hang overhead, and the enhanced moisture keeps rain chances oup through Thursday. Make sure to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy , as PM showers and storms could (and likely will) result in heavy spurts of rain.

There is a tropical disturbance that the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on in the Western Caribbean Sea, but that is only going to keep the rain chances up for the middle of the week. I don't expect this to be an issue from a wind perspective, but as I said, only allow for on-and-off heavy rain to be around through Thursday.

Slightly lower rain chances will be around for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but they will still be ranging from 30%-50%.

Oh yeah, high temperatures will be limited over the next few days because of the cloud cover and rain.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, but mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers, but mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70's. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Triangle Monday: Cloudy and humid with a 90% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Cloudy and humid with a 90% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(9/11): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 90% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 81°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Wednesday(9/12): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 83°. Winds: East 5-11 mph.

Thursday(9/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: East 6-12 mph.

Friday(9/14): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 6-12 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Sunday(9/16): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

