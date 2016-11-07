BEAUMONT — Upon a cold front sweeping through the region on Sunday, cooler temperatures are expected to linger for a couple of days......

Mostly cloudy skies, low (if not, non-existent) rain chances, and cool temperatures can be expected for both Monday and Tuesday. Upon the middle of the work week coming about, temperatures will start to climb into average and then above average territory to wrap-up the month of November.

Of course, as it is with most good things in life, there is an asterisk to go along with that. Rain chances will return to Southeast Texas for Friday afternoon/evening into Saturday morning. Within those higher rain chances, there is the possibility of seeing some thunderstorms with those showers, so it is a good idea to look at this evolving forecast as we get closer to that time frame. Currently, Southeast Texas isn't under any threat of severe weather over the next week, but if we were to see any, it would be during this Friday PM to Saturday AM time frame.

The second day of December (which is Sunday), will have spectacular weather, as mostly sunny skies and near average high temperatures look to dominate SETX at this time.

Triangle Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: Northwest at 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Quite a bit cooler under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 30s, with some middle 30s possible. Winds: Northwest at 10-15 mph.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds: Northwest 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph by the evening.

Lakes Area Monday: Below average temperatures with partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: Northwest 10 mph down to 5 mph by the evening.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday (11/27): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 38°. High near: 58°. Winds: North to South 5 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Partly sunny with warmer temperatures. Low near: 47°. High near: 65°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies and warmer with a PM isolated shower possible. Low near: 59°. High near: 74°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Partly sunny skies and a 40% coverage of PM showers/storms. Low near: 60°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday (12/1): Decreasing clouds through the day after a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 65°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph.

Sunday (12/2): Mostly sunny skies with near average high temperatures. Low near: 53°. High near: 68°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

