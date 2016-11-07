BEAUMONT — Warm temperatures will continue for Sunday, but expect cooler temperatures for the work week.....

Late on Sunday, a cold front is expected to move through Southeast Texas, and drop high temperatures from the middle 70s back into the upper 50s on Monday. Some good news about this cold front is that it will likely eliminate any overnight fog for Sunday night into Monday morning (but expect some for Sunday morning), and will keep most of the region dry. A stray shower is possible for Sunday evening, but the rain coverage as a whole will stay under 20% from now likely through Thursday for all of SETX.

Temperatures will start to climb from the upper 50s into the middle 60s and eventually into the middle 70s as the work week continues onward.

As the week comes to an end, rain chances look to return for Friday and the weekend. During that time frame, another cold front will attempt to propel through Southeast Texas. The exact timing of the cold front isn't clear enough at this point, so continue to monitor the forecast as December starts up!

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with more fog possible. Lows in the middle to upper 50s. Winds: South at 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Fog possible with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: South at 5-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and warm. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: Southwest to North at 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Warm and muggy (for SETX November standards), but cooling down late due to a cold front under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest to North at 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday (11/26): Partly sunny, cooler and dry. Low near: 46°. High near: 57°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 40°. High near: 59°. Winds: North to South 5 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Low near: 46°. High near: 65°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies and warmer with a PM isolated shower possible. Low near: 59°. High near: 74°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Partly sunny skies and a 20% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 57°. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Saturday (12/1): Partly sunny skies and a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 61°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

