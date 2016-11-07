The chance of rain looks to go down quite a bit over the next seven days, and temperatures will really start to warm up in Southeast Texas.

With Subtropical Storm Alberto making a lot of the weather headlines, that is going to play into our temperatures staying hot, and rain chances remaining low. A ridge, or high pressure, looks to keep Southeast Texas, that will not only keep Alberto well away from our region, but amplify the heat and help decrease rain chances through the week.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: South to north 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: South to north 3-9 mph.

Triangle Memorial Day: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Memorial Day: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(5/29): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 6-11 mph.

Sunday(6/3) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

