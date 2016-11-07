Hot weather conditions look to dominate Southeast Texas to wrap-up the sixth month of the year.

Rain chances look to stay relatively low over the coming handful of days, as high pressure dominates the relative region.



As the weekend comes about, high pressure will start to loosen it's grip on Southeast Texas, and the potential for higher rain chances will move in. The middle of next week, including the 4th of July, look to be quite wet in the region.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70's. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s, with a few upper 60s possible. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Triangle Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70's. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s, with a few upper 60s possible. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(6/29): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Sunday(7/1): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Monday(7/2): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of PM showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(7/3) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: West 4-10 mph.

Fourth of July (Wednesday) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

© 2018 KBMT