If you enjoy those summer days that feature temperatures in the 90s, you have a treat ahead for you!

Temperatures look to stay about 5° above average (which is about 88° this time of the year) through the week. The 5° above average will be both for the highs and the lows (which is about 70° this time of the year), so this truly does look like a mid-August weather pattern.

Rain chances look to remain low, if not non-existent through the next seven days. If you plan on being outdoors during the day, please make sure to hydrate, and take frequent breaks!

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows on either side of 70°. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(5/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Friday(6/1) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Sunday(6/3) Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 75°. High near: 96°. Winds: West 6-12 mph.

Monday(6/4) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 96°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

© 2018 KBMT