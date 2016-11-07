Isolated showers and warm/hot conditions will dominate the weather headlines through the work week.

Temperatures look to remain about 5° above average for both the high and low temperatures through Saturday. Make sure to keep cool, and take frequent breaks!

As Sunday comes around, some tropical moisture will be moving to the Texas Gulf Coast. This is associated with an area that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 20% chance to develop over the next 5 days.

Ultimately, there is still some disagreement as to how this will play out. It does appear that we will be seeing some heavier rain for Sunday and Monday, as 5-10" of rain are possible (but NOT definite) over these two days. The winds will pick up a little bit as well, but 30 mph gusts aren't anything that Southeast Texas can't handle!

This is a forecast that will continue to evolve over the coming days.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(6/13): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 10% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms more so during the afternoon and evening than that of the morning. Low near: 77°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 8-14 mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy and breezy with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 8-14 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

