BEAUMONT — Rain coverage staying high over the next couple of days.

There is a lot of moisture in place over Southeast Texas. A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico will keep a high level of moisture over us until late Saturday. The tropical wave has a 50% chance of development today or tomorrow. If there is development it should be near South Texas.

Rain coverage today through Saturday will be near 50-70%. Once the tropical wave moves West a drier forecast takes over. Rain coverage drops to 20-30%. Next week we will have more sunshine and hotter temperatures.

Triangle Today: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: East 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thundershowers. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: East 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(9/14): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 83°. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/16) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms . Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: West becoming South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

